IBPS CRP RRB 6 recruitment 2017: Apply before August 14 for 15,068 office assistants, officers scale 1, 2, 3 posts

IBPS CRP RRB 6 recruitment 2017: Candidates will be required to appear for both the preliminary and the main exams in order to be considered for selection. IBPS CRP RRB 6 recruitment 2017: Candidates will be required to appear for both the preliminary and the main exams in order to be considered for selection.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an advertisement for the recruitment of more than 15,000 group A officers of scales 1, 2 and 3. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts on the official website before August 14, 2017.

Candidates will be required to appear for both the preliminary and the main exams in order to be considered for selection. “Shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority,” the IBPS said.

Important dates:

Registration/fee payment begins- July 24, 2017

Last date to apply/pay fee- August 14, 2017

Pre exam training- August 28 to September 3, 2017

Preliminary exam call letter- August/September 2017

Preliminary exam scale 1- September 9, 10, 16, 2017

Preliminary exam office assistant September 17, 23, 24, 2017

Posts available: 15,068

Office assistant (multipurpose)- 8,298

Officer scale 1- 5,023

Officer scale 2 (agriculture officer)- 166

Officers scale 2 (marketing officer)- 35

Officer scale 2 (treasury manager)- 13

Officer scale 2 (law officer)- 27

Officer scale 2 (chartered accountant)- 38

Officer scale 2 (informantion technology officer)- 95

Officer scale 2 (general banking officer)- 1,373

Officer scale 3- 169

Age limit:

Officer scale 3 (senior manager)- 21 to 40 years

Officer scale 2 (manager)- 21 to 32 years

Officer scale 1 (assistant manager)- 18 to 30 years

Office assistant (multipurpose) – 18 to 28 years

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd