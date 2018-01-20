IB ACIO Tier I result declared at mha.nic.in, Tier II to be held on February 25

IB ACIO Tier I exam 2017: The result of ACIO exam has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). IB ACIO Tier I exam 2017: The result of ACIO exam has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

IB ACIO Tier I result: The result of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Tier I exam has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the same at the official website – mha.nic.in. The examination was conducted on October 15 last year. Those who had appeared for the paper were dissatisfied and many even took to Twitter to complain about mismanagement, copied paper allegations while others demanded that the exam be re-conducted.

IB ACIO Tier I exam 2017, steps to check result

Step 1: Log on to the official website mha.nic.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’ tab, click on ‘Result of ACIO-II/Exe Exam 2017 (Tier-I)’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying all the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The paper was conducted at centres in 33 cities across the country for the recruitment of 1,430 ACIO for a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800. Only those who clear the tier 1 examination can appear for the tier 2 paper. Tier 2 will include an essay on one of the give topics for 30 marks and a section of English comprehension and précis writing for 20 marks.

