IB ACIO Tier I exam 2017: Result likely to be released this week, know how to check

IB ACIO) Tier 1 exam result is expected to be released this week by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). IB ACIO) Tier 1 exam result is expected to be released this week by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

IB ACIO: The result of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Tier 1 exam may be released this week by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at the official website – mha.nic.in. All those who have appeared for the exam are required to check their respective results on the same once they are released. The exam was conducted on October 15 and candidates were a bit dissatisfied with the test. Many of them took to Twitter to complain about mismanagement, copied paper allegations while others demanded that the exam be re-conducted.

A notification that has been issued on the website states, “All those who had appeared for the exam are hereby informed that due to printing errors in options of question nos. 2, 24, 25 and 78, these questions will not be evaluated and the candidates will be shortlisted for next level on the basis of their performance on remaining questions only”.

As the tier II exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, it is expected that the tier I result will be out anytime soon. Only those who clear the tier 1 examination can appear for the tier 2 paper. Tier 2 will include an essay on one of the give topics for 30 marks and a section of English comprehension and précis writing for 20 marks.

The paper was conducted at centres in 33 cities across the country for the recruitment of 1,430 ACIO. The official website, recruitmentonline.in/mha11, is not responding at the moment.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd