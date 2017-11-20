IB ACIO 2017 results to release this week at mha.nic.in

IB ACIO 2017: The examination was conducted on October 15 this year. Only those who clear the tier 1 examination can appear for the tier 2 paper. IB ACIO 2017: The examination was conducted on October 15 this year. Only those who clear the tier 1 examination can appear for the tier 2 paper.

The results for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Grade-II/executive exam 2017 conducted by the Indian Intelligence Bureau are likely to be released soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website of the Bureau (mha.nic.in) and keep a tab on this page to be updated.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding the release date for the results, reposts state that they will be declared this week.

The examination was conducted on October 15 this year and those who had appeared for the paper were dissatisfied. Many candidates took to Twitter to complain about mismanagement, copied paper allegations while others demanded that the exam be re-conducted. Read | IB ACIO recruitment exam 2017: ‘Copied paper, mismanagement’, candidates take to Twitter

The paper was conducted at centres in 33 cities across the country for the recruitment of 1,430 ACIO for a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800. Only those who clear the tier 1 examination can appear for the tier 2 paper. Tier 2 will include an essay on one of the give topics for 30 marks and a section of English comprehension and précis writing for 20 marks.

