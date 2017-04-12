HSSC Patwari exam 2016: Results declared at hssc.gov.in

HSSC rsults 2016: They candidates have to bring all original documents pertaining to their age, educational qualification HSSC rsults 2016: They candidates have to bring all original documents pertaining to their age, educational qualification

HSSC results: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the results of patwari recruitment examination which was held on May 1, 2016. The candidates can check the results on the official website – hssc.gov.in. The successful candidates will have to appear for scrutiny of documents from April 27 to 29, 2017 at Commission office Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula.

The candidates have to bring all original documents pertaining to their age, educational qualification etc. It includes a set of attested copies of all documents, one Id proof and self attested copy of downloaded application form.

Steps to check HSSC patwari results 2016

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on result section

You’ll be directed to a new page

A new page will open ‘HSSC patwari results 2016’

A pdf file open displaying roll numbers of successful candidates

Check and download the result

Some candidates have applied in more than one reserved sub categories. These candidates are being called for scrutiny of documents provisionally on May 1.

