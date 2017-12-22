HSSC recruitment: 282 vacancies, apply for Lecturer Assistant and various other posts before January 22

HSSC recruitment: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Fire Station Officer, Sub-Fire Officer, Tabla Player, Junior Lecture Assistant and Laboratory Attendant. Interested ones can apply online at the official website – hssc.gov.in. They are required to carry the hard copy of their application form along with all uploaded documents at the time of verification.
Vacancy details
Total posts: 282
Designation
Fire Station Officer: 10
Sub-Fire Officer: 26
Tabla Player: 23
Junior Lecture Assistant: 61
Laboratory Attendant: 162
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
Fire Station Officer: Aspirants should have pursued Bachelor of Engineering (Fire) from a recognised university with 55 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA
Or
Graduate in Science and Chemistry as one subject at graduation level with minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA
Sub-Fire Officer: Aspirants should be graduates from a recognised university with 55 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA
Tabla Player: Aspirants should have pursued diploma in tabla from a recognised institution.
Junior Lecture Assistant: Aspirants should have passed class 10 with science and should be holding 5 years of experience in college.
Laboratory Attendant: Aspirants should have passed class 10 with physics, chemistry, biology or general science.
Age limit: The age of the candidates should be minimum 17 and maximum 42 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
Selection process
The selection will be made on the basis of a written examination.
Important dates
Online application process will begin from January 1.
Last date for submission of online application is January 22.
Last date to pay the fee is January 24.
