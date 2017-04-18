HSSC PGT Computer Science test 2017: Results declared for 424 posts, check here

HSSC PGT Computer Science test 2017: Those who clear this round will be eligible to appear for the interview and viva-voce. HSSC PGT Computer Science test 2017: Those who clear this round will be eligible to appear for the interview and viva-voce.

HSSC PGT Computer Science test 2017: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the results for the PGT Computer Science Test which was conducted on March 6, 2017. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can check the same from the official website of the HSSC. There are 424 posts available.

The commission also announced that the scrutiny of documents for the above candidates will take place on May 4 to 5, 2017 and on May 8 and 9, 2017. Candidates will be notified of the schedule on the HSSC website in due time.

The commission also directed all candidates to bring all their original documents, one ID proof and a self attested copy of the application form with them on the notified dates.

Those who clear this round will be eligible to appear for the interview and viva-voce.

Steps to download the results for HSSC PGT Computer Science:

– Go to the official website of the HSSC (hssc.gov.in).

– Click on the tab for the results page.

– Click on the notification that reads as “Result of Written exam for Scrutiny of Documents before interview for the post of PGT Computer Science (Rest of Haryana)”.

– Scroll down the PDF and check for your roll number.

– Download the file and take a print out of the same for further reference.

