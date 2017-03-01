HSSC constable recruitment 2017: Last date for application extended, check here

HSSC constable recruitment 2017: The commission has further announced that the last date to submit the fee has been extended to March 15, 2017. HSSC constable recruitment 2017: The commission has further announced that the last date to submit the fee has been extended to March 15, 2017.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced that the last date for filling and submitting the application form for the post of Constable (General Duty) has been extended to March 10, 2017. The commission said that this has been done for the candidates convenience.

Previously, the last date to submit the application form had been on February 28, 2017, which has now been extended to 11.59 pm on March 10. The commission has further announced that the last date to submit the fee has been extended to March 15, 2017.

The commission is hiring constables for 5532 vacant posts of which 1032 will be for women and 4500 for men. The pay scale for these posts for booth men and women is Rs 21,700 for Level-3, Cell-I.

Fee:

General category male- Rs 100

General category female (Haryana resident)- Rs 50

General category female (non-Haryana resident)- Rs 100

SC/BC/SBC/EBPG male- Rs 25

SC/BC/SBC/EBPG female- Rs 13

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official HSSC website (hssc.gov.in).

– Follow the link that says “Click here for police recruitment”.

– Click on the notification for “Constable (General Duty)” to read the job description.

– Log in and fill in the details in the fields provided.

– Upload appropriate and verified documents.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Take a print-out of the application form for further reference.

