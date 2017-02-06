HSSC constable recruitment 2017: Apply for 5532 male/female posts

HSSC Constable recruitment 2017: The application process ends on February 28, 2017. (File photo) HSSC Constable recruitment 2017: The application process ends on February 28, 2017. (File photo)

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the posts of Constable (General Duty). There are a total of 5532 posts available and those interested can apply online by from the official website of the HSSC. The application process will take place in February.

Posts available:

Male Constable (General Duty)- 4500

Female Constable (General Duty)- 1032

Important dates:

Application process begins- February 10, 2017

Application process ends- February 28, 2017

Pay scale: Rs 21,700 for Level-3, Cell-I (Both Male and Female)

Fee:

General category male- Rs 100

General category female (Haryana resident)- Rs 50

General category female (non-Haryana resident)- Rs 100

SC/BC/SBC/EBPG male- Rs 25

SC/BC/SBC/EBPG female- Rs 13

Selection process:

The process will be in five parts-

The candidates will initially go through a Physical Screening Test in which their physical fitness and endurance will be noted. To qualify, male candidates have to cover a distance of five kilometers in 25 minutes, female candidates must cover 2.5 kilometers in 15 minutes and ex-servicemen will have to cover 2.5 km in 13 minutes.

The next step is the Knowledge Test (KT) will be an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based written test of 60 marks. Only those candidates who have qualified the Physical Screening will be allowed to give this paper.

After this, documents of all the candidates who have cleared the Knowledge Test will be scrutinised. Any candidate from reserved categories will be subjected to relaxation of marks once the valid documents have been submitted.

The Physicalt Measurement Test (PMT) is the next step in which the candidates’ bodies are measured and compared to standards set by the Punjab Police Rule 12.15 (2). Here men must have a minimum height of 167-172 cm, while women are required to be at least 157-160 cm tall. Additionally men must have a chest size of 81-87 cm (unexpanded- expanded).

Those who have qualified for the above tests will be called for an interview-cum-personal test.

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and not older than 25. This has a 5-year relaxation if the candidate is from a reserved category.

– The candidate should have a minimum educational qualification of having passed classes 10+2 for all categories from recognised institutions.

– The candidates must clear the physical and knowledge tests to be eligible for the interview.

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official HSSC website (hssc.gov.in).

– Roll your mouse over “Recruitment” in the main menu.

– Click on “Apply for job”.

– Click on the notification (available from February 10) for “Constable (General Duty)” and follow the link to the application.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided.

– Upload appropriate and verified documents.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download a copy of the application and take a print-out of the same for further reference.

