HSSC clerk final recruitment result declared, check at hssc.gov.in

HSSC clerk result: The selected ones will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 1,900. The selected ones will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 1,900.

HSSC clerk result: The final result of clerk recruitment examination has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on the official website – hssc.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the website itself. The result has been compiled on the basis of written examination, scrutiny of documents and interview/viva-voce. The exam was conducted for recruitment of 6124 suitable candidates, to the post of clerk in various departments, boards and corporations.

HSSC clerk final result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Click on ‘Final result for the post of clerk for various departments/corporation’

Step 4: A PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The selected ones will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 1,900. The commission carries out the responsibility of conducting examinations/interviews for appointments to group ‘C’ services, Group ‘B’ and ‘D’ services if required by the state government.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd