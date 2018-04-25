HPSSSB Clerk result declared at hpsssb.hp.gov.in, check here

HPSSSB clerk result 2018: The result of written test conducted for the recruitment to the post of clerk has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSSB). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The typing skill test was conducted from August 28, 2017 to September 12, 2017. Evaluation (15 marks) took place from January 1, 2018 to January 12, 2018 for the recruitment of 366 posts.

Results have been declared for junior office assistant, assistant chemist, clerk posts. Marks have also been released for the post of group inspector and data entry operator. A total of 360 candidates have been selected for contractual clerk posts. Five posts of SC (WFF) remained vacant due to non availability of candidates and one post of OBC (UR) category kept vacant due to pending court

HPSSSB Result 2018: Know How To Check

Log on to the official website mentioned above

Click on the result tab

Click on ‘Final Result for the posts of Clerk (on contract basis)

A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers, names, marks and department allotted

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About HPSSSC

The Commission carries out the responsibility of making recommendations to all class III services/posts including such posts on contract basis under the HP government.

