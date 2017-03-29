HPPSC recruitment 2017: Apply for 50 gazetted range forest officer posts, check here

HPPSC recruitment 2017: There are 35 seats for candidates who have a Bachelor’s of Science (BSc) in Forestry and 15 seats for non-BSc candidates. HPPSC recruitment 2017: There are 35 seats for candidates who have a Bachelor’s of Science (BSc) in Forestry and 15 seats for non-BSc candidates.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for 50 Range Forest Officer class II (gazetted) posts. Candidates can apply for the same from the official website of the HPPSC by April 11, 2017.

There are 35 seats for candidates who have a Bachelor’s of Science (BSc) in Forestry and 15 seats for non-BSc candidates. Those who are applying for the posts should be at least 21 years old and no older than 31 years, except for those who are selected through direct recruitment.

Candidates will have to appear for a physical test followed by tests in General Knowledge, English and two optional subjects. Details for the same are available on the official HPPSC website.

Pay scale: Rs 10,300 – 34,800 + Rs 4,800 (GP)

Eligibility:

– Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent in Science or Engineering from any recognized University) in Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Application/ Science, Engineering (Agriculture/ Chemical/ Civil/ Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical), Environmental Sciences, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Sciences or Zoology.

– Male candidates should be at least 160 cm in height while female candidates should be at least 153 cm.

– Candidates must pass a physical test covering a distance of 25/16 kms within four hours on foot.

Fees:

General category- Rs 400

SC, ST and OBC category- Rs 100

Ex-servicemen/visually impaired- No fee

Steps to apply for HPPSC gazetted forest officer post:

– Go to the official website for HPPSC (hppsc.hp.gov.in).

– Click on the link to “Apply Online”

– Read the instructions provided carefully before logging in.

– Fill in the details and submit your application form.

– Download the form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

