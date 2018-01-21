How to help your employees ride the new wave of learning

In the current competitive environment, organisations tend to place undue emphasis on client retention. In the current competitive environment, organisations tend to place undue emphasis on client retention.

Business pundits often stress on the fact that a brand is inculcated through the value of its employees. Hence, it is imperative to keep employees in a perpetual state of positive productivity. In the current competitive environment, organisations tend to place undue emphasis on client retention, often losing out on vital employee-centric reforms. Here are a few salient ways where organisations can foster zeal to learn amongst its employees:

Encourage your employees to grow

Let’s come out with a harsh fact- only about 1 in 8 workers are committed to their job and are likely to be making positive contributions to the company. A single kernel of truth emerges that people do not feel challenged enough/ trusted in their role, something that can be tackled through proactive measures. Therefore, providing learning opportunities which are flexible, online and easily accessible are essential in promoting learning agility.

Acknowledge different learning styles

Every person has an individualistic learning style and hence should be encouraged accordingly. It is important for the leaders to understand the career trajectories of employees and mould information/practices accordingly. Allowing the individualistic streak to shine will help organisations in the longer run.

Provide performance metrics

It is of utmost essentiality to set specific quantitative metrics which help employees understand their potentiality. Then, as these performance metrics are met, the bar can be raised so the employee feels a continued sense of accomplishment. Measuring progress also provides evidence of how these activities are working, tailoring practices to bring out the best in all circumstances. Furthermore, performance metrics help drive accountability when paired with effective leadership.

Provide opportunities outside of job function

To truly develop the spirit of an ideal employee capable for a larger role in the company, they need to understand how all aspects of the organisation work. Leaders need to create opportunities for an employee to take on new responsibilities outside their job function, putting them in new situations, add challenges, expand skill sets, and encourage them to think on their feet. This acts in a double way for personal growth as well as improving the chances for success in any future roles they take on. This type of development also creates energy and excitement in the workplace.

Give constructive feedback

Feedback is an essential part of an organisational functioning, where employees are eager to know and learn. Feedback does not necessarily mean criticizing or disapproving- common practices that can prove to be detrimental for growth. Instead, it should be constructive in nature and include specific recommendations for further improvement and development. Feedback should also be delivered regularly and tied to proactive examples to hone the skills. If feedback is used as a constructive tool for growth and recognition, and not a tool to knock the employee down, it will make a measurable difference.

Conclusion

Finding great talent is hard, but what’s even more challenging is keeping the talent that leaders have engaged so they will stay. To keep them invigorated throughout the process, management needs to provide new avenues for learning and growing, to channelize their energies optimally.

Ms. Kavita Nigam, GM, HR Publicity & Promotion, Karam Industries

