Sometimes a job offer doesn’t fit, even though you applied for the role hoping it would. Or perhaps, you’re in the position of being offered two opportunities at once. It’s never easy, but sometimes it’s necessary to decline a job offer.

Below, you’ll find guidelines on how to decline a job offer politely that you can customize based on your situation.

Don’t procrastinate

Once you’ve decided to decline the offer, don’t delay writing to the employer. Letting the company know in a timely manner will help them move forward more quickly in their own process.

Keep it simple and to the point

Don’t go overboard with excessive compliments about the company or the people you’ve interacted with – it’s a rejection letter after all. Say what needs to be said as respectfully as you can and avoid being overly emotional.

Say “thank you”

Above all, maintain a tone of gratitude as you write the letter, letting the recruiter and hiring manager know that you appreciate their time and effort.

Provide a reason but don’t get specific

Your reasons for not accepting the offer could be as simple as the company didn’t offer you the compensation you were seeking. Perhaps you weren’t sure you’d work well with the hiring manager. Or maybe you weren’t excited about the company. While these are all justifiable reasons to decline a job offer, you should not include them in your rejection letter. It is sufficient to say that you’ve accepted a job offer elsewhere or simply that this job offer isn’t the right fit.

Consider offering to stay in touch

If you felt a warm connection with the hiring manager but the role wasn’t a good fit for other reasons, consider offering to stay in touch and provide additional contact information. Don’t feel obligated to provide this information, but some people might see this opportunity as a way to build their professional network.

Note: this is not the time to attempt to negotiate a better deal. Once you’ve declined the job, there is close to zero chance you’ll be offered the position again. Be sure you’re making a well-considered decision.

Finally, don’t be afraid to say “no” if the job offer isn’t right. Turning down a job offer can be both a difficult and delicate task, but when done well, it will enable you to move on to the right job and keep your professional network intact.

Source: Indeed Career Guide

