Hiring in WhatsApp: Apply for manager, mobile developer and other posts, check details

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging platform across the globe is hiring for various positions available in its offices in and outside India. A freeware and cross-platform messaging and voice over IP service, it is looking for bright, dedicated and hard working aspirants to apply for various posts including manager, mobile developers and so on. Those who are interested in these positions can go through post-wise related relevant details such as eligibility criteria and work experience required given below. Along with the post, the direct link to apply for the same is also given.

Designation

Communications Manager, India (Gurgaon)

Mobile Developer (WhatsApp – London)

Product Manager (California, US)

Product Designer (California, US)

Business Development Manager (California, US)

Research Manager (California, US)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Communications Manager, India: The aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/institution. An experience of six years and above of communications or public relations is required. People who are looking forward to a career change, e.g from journalism or public affairs can also apply. Applicants should be fluent in English and should possess a deep knowledge of India.

Click here to apply

Mobile Developer (WhatsApp – London): Aspirants should have pursued BS in computer science or equivalent. They should be holding an experience with Java, Javascript, Objective-C, C#, or C/C++ programming and debugging skills or Android, iOS, or windows phone development experience, with knowledge of best practices, APIs and libraries or experience with commercial software. People with experience in developing native mobile apps will be preferred.

Click here to apply

Product Manager California, US: Aspirants should be holding over six years of product management or product design experience or over six years of experience in technical architecture of mobile applications or over six years of experience designing user interfaces. People with experience in developing mobile products, technologies and platforms will be preferred.

Click here to apply

Product Designer (California, US): Aspirants should be holding over four years of experience in designing, building and shipping quality mobile apps across a variety of platforms and form factors/over three years of experience in interaction and visual design/1+ years of experience in prototyping (using framer, pixate, etc.) and motion design. They should also possess a portfolio showcasing their work.

Click here to apply

Business Development Manager (California, US): Aspirants should be holding over 10 years of experience in technology companies structuring and negotiating agreements with third parties for the development and launch of global services. They should possess proven track record of initiating, and launching and driving new business opportunities on a global scale. Those with MBA or engineering degree will be preferred over others.

Click here to apply

Research Manager (California, US): Aspirants should be holding over 6 years of experience in quantitative and qualitative research, including hands-on experience in survey/discussion guide drafting and data analysis. They should possess proven track record of using primary and secondary research to influence executives and colleagues. Those with international research experience or experience in a consumer technology company, with a strong understanding of social platforms and mobile ecosystems will be preferred.

Click here to apply

