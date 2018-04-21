Headscarf, earrings not allowed during exam for DDA job

The move is meant to curb cheating and impersonation, officials said (Representational image/Files) The move is meant to curb cheating and impersonation, officials said (Representational image/Files)

Turning up in a headscarf for the examination for a job at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will not be allowed this year, with the agency implementing a dress code for all aspirants. A statement issued by the DDA on Friday, regarding the dress code during the examination for the post of Junior Engineer, states, “Use of scarf to cover the head is not permitted. Candidates should not wear charms, veil, items containing metals such as ring, bracelet, earrings, nose-pin, chains, necklace, pendants, badge, brooch, hairpin, hairband, clothes with full sleeves or big buttons, etc.”

Candidates will only be allowed to carry admit cards and their identity proof inside the exam centre, the statement added.

According to officials, the move is meant to curb cheating and impersonation during the examination. When contacted, DDA chairperson Udai Pratap Singh said he was not aware of the contents of the statement, and would respond only after he has read through it.

In 2015 and 2017, a furore was created when students appearing for the pre-medical test were asked to remove their headscarves before entering the exam centre. The Central Board of Secondary Education had also issued a similar circular during the NEET exam this year, but said that candidates will have to report to the exam centre an hour before reporting time if they are wearing “customary dresses”.

