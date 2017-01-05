Haryana to expand scope of ‘Saksham yuva’ scheme for unemployed graduates

It was informed in the meeting that since the launch of the scheme for the post-graduates recently, 9,545 unemployed youth have got themselves registered at the portal. (File Photo) It was informed in the meeting that since the launch of the scheme for the post-graduates recently, 9,545 unemployed youth have got themselves registered at the portal. (File Photo)

Haryana government will expand the scope of its ‘Saksham yuva’ scheme by bringing unemployed graduates under its ambit from April 1. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh to review the progress of the scheme, an official spokesman said.

At present only post-graduate youth are being covered under this scheme which has a provision to give Rs 9,000 per month, including Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance, to each registered unemployed post-graduate in lieu of 100 hours of work done by him.

It was informed in the meeting that since the launch of the scheme for the post-graduates recently, 9,545 unemployed youth have got themselves registered at the portal. Out of them, 1,356 have been engaged in different departments in the state as employment opportunities are being created for the unemployed post-graduates in different fields of their choice, he said.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh government rules out jobless allowance to youths

The Chief Minister also directed Principal Secretary, Employment A K Singh to start skill development programme in atleast 10 different fields at the earliest for those registered youth who are yet to be given honorary assignments under the scheme, he said.

“This would enable such youth to develop their skills by imparting them training in the field of their choice,” he said. This, he said, would enable them to either get employment or be self employed in the field of their choice. He said that all departments, boards, corporations and universities would also inform the Employment Department about the vacancies to be advertised by them in future so that the department could facilitate registered youth to apply for the jobs.

The registered unemployed youth would be informed through SMS and emails about these vacancies, he said. Apart from this, login-id or link in the Saksham portal should also be created for the potential job providing agencies so as to enhance the scope of job opportunities for unemployed youth, he added.

For more stories on jobs and careers, click here