Haryana police to recruit 7000 constables soon: DGP

Haryana police will soon conduct recruitment for the posts of 7,000 constables, out of these, 6,000 would be male and 1,000 would be female constables, Director General of Police B S Sandhu said Wednesday.

Apart from this, 400 male sub-inspectors and 73 female sub-inspectors would also be recruited, Sandhu added. He further said that 600 vehicles would soon be purchased for the police department and two vehicles each would be provided in every police station in the state. The emergency call service number 100 would be linked with ambulance and fire brigade service soon, he added.

HSSC to fill 38,000 group ‘D’ posts soon: Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government will soon conduct the recruitment for the 38,000 vacancies in group ‘D’. “Recruitment of 38,000 posts of group ‘D’ will be conducted soon to provide job opportunities to the youth of the state, especially those belonging to poor families,” Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Addressing the people of the Valmiki Community at his residence yesterday, the chief minister said that there would be no condition of educational qualification in the recruitment of sweeper-cum-watchman. He said that hostels would be opened for the students of the scheduled castes and backward classes in 11 districts.

Antodaya Seva Kendra would be opened in seven districts after which, it would be opened in all districts at the sub-divisional level, he said. “The present state government is working to uplift the poor, whereas the previous government was concerned only about their home and their family.

The aim of our government is also to provide the poor with health, education and respect besides provides food, cloth and house. If the poor becomes self sufficient then the entire society would be prosperous and happy,” he added.

