Haryana police to recruit 5,400 candidates; plans to launch campaign to stop crime against women

Haryana Police will begin the recruitment for 5,500 police personnel, for both men and women, from next month. Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said that more than 350 sub-inspectors will also be recruited. As per an official release, candidates will be hired purely on the basis of merit and no interview will be held for the same. In order to spread awareness about rising crime against children, counsellors will be appointed in 18 schools run by the police department.

‘Durga Shakti’ campaign

A campaign ‘Durga Shakti’ will also be launched to stop crime against women in the state, said the DGP. “Under the campaign, five woman SPOs each will be recruited for every village and ward to keep vigil on crimes against women. They will directly report to the district head of police,” he said. He added that preventing crime against women is a priority for us and many schemes have been implemented in this regard. He said that such crimes could be prevented by spreading awareness.

Such cases will be sent to fast-track courts and it would be made sure that culprits are awarded punishment at the earliest, he said. He also said that increasing crimes in schools are because of “obscenity” and use of the internet by children to seek obscene information. Also, children are under the heavy pressure of education, he said. Complaints received on Dial 100 will be first received by the control centre, and then transferred to the respective district.

