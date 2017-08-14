HSSC instructor recruitment 2017: Apply for 1,378 posts at hssc.gov.in

HSSC instructor recruitment 2017: HSSC instructor recruitment 2017:

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has called for applications for the posts of instructors in various fields. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts from the official website of the commission before September 20, 2017.

There are about 1,378 posts available for instructors in numerous professions including computer, computer operator and programming assistant, hair and skin care, dress making, cutting and sewing, Hindi language teachers, Hindi and English stenography, embroidery and needlework, fashion technology, millwright mechanic (electronic/eletrical/mechanical), wireman, carpentor, mechanic refrigeration and air conditioning, plumber, painter, mechanic diedel, draughtsman civil, draughtsman mechanical and mechinist.

Candidates of the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, while general category female residents of Haryana need to pay a fee of Rs 75 and reserved category candidates need to pay Rs 35 for men and Rs 18 for women. The last date to deposit the fee is September 25, 2017.

Steps to apply for HSSC instructor recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for HSSC (hssc.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the link provided on the main page to apply online.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit the application form and save a copy of the same for further reference.

