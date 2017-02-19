Gujarat: Over 1 lakh offered jobs at mega fair

The Gujarat government’s week-long “Mega Job Fair”, which concluded on Friday, gave job offers to at least 1,09,520 youths, said chief secretary J N Singh on Saturday. Out of them, 21,017 were women, he said. Speaking to mediapersons, Singh said 2,184 firms participated in the fair that began on February 11, which included L&T Ford India, Suzuki, Honda, Tata, Vodafone, Pepsico, Adani, Essar, Reliance, Welspun, Sanghi Cement, Arvind Mills, Torrent Power, Sintex and so on.

They had positions for skilled, semi-skilled workers, supervisors, engineers, managers and customer care representatives. Of the total job offers, 144 were made to the physically challenged. There were several from “SC, ST and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, said a release. “These offers will take at least 2-3 weeks to materialise,” Singh told this paper. He added that the government had plans to make this a quarterly event.