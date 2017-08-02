Gujarat HC English/Gujarati grade 2 stenographers recruitment 2017: Apply for 109 posts at hc-ojas.guj.nic.in

Gujarat HC English/Gujarati grade 2 stenographers recruitment 2017: The last date to submit application is August 15. Gujarat HC English/Gujarati grade 2 stenographers recruitment 2017: The last date to submit application is August 15.

The Gujarat high court has started the registration process for the recruitment of grade 2 English and Gujarati stenographers for the state’s subordinate courts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official recruitment website.

Important dates:

Last date to submit application- August 15

Stenography/skill test- October 8

Viva voce test- November/December 2017

Posts available: 109

English stenographer- 70

Gujarati stenographer- 39

Pay matrix: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400

Eligibility:

– Candidates need to have a graduate’s degree from any recognised university.

– Candidates should have basic computer operation knowledge

– Candidates should have a proficiency in English, Gujarati and Hindi.

– Candidates for English stenographer posts should have a shorthand speed of 120 words per minute

– Candidates for Gujarati stenographer posts require a basic short hand speed of 90 words per minute.

Steps to apply for Gujarat high court English/Gujarati grade 2 stenographers recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official recruitment site for the Gujarat high court (hc-ojas.guj.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the tab to apply online.

Step 3: Next to “English stenographers” or “Gujarati stenographers” click on “apply now”.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Submit your application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd