Gujarat HC English/Gujarati grade 2 stenographers recruitment 2017: Apply for 109 posts at hc-ojas.guj.nic.in

The Gujarat high court has started the registration process for the recruitment of grade 2 English and Gujarati stenographers for the state’s subordinate courts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official recruitment website.
Important dates:
Last date to submit application- August 15
Stenography/skill test- October 8
Viva voce test- November/December 2017
Posts available: 109
English stenographer- 70
Gujarati stenographer- 39
Pay matrix: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
Eligibility:
– Candidates need to have a graduate’s degree from any recognised university.
– Candidates should have basic computer operation knowledge
– Candidates should have a proficiency in English, Gujarati and Hindi.
– Candidates for English stenographer posts should have a shorthand speed of 120 words per minute
– Candidates for Gujarati stenographer posts require a basic short hand speed of 90 words per minute.
Steps to apply for Gujarat high court English/Gujarati grade 2 stenographers recruitment 2017:
Step 1: Go to the official recruitment site for the Gujarat high court (hc-ojas.guj.nic.in).
Step 2: Click on the tab to apply online.
Step 3: Next to “English stenographers” or “Gujarati stenographers” click on “apply now”.
Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided.
Step 5: Submit your application and take a print out of the same for further reference.
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App