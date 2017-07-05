RSMSSB recruitment 2016: Results, cut off for gram sevak, hostel superintendent declared

RSMSSB recruitment 2016: Candidates who have been selected and who have cleared the cut off can accept the posts which have a grade pay of Rs 5200- 2200 with 2400 grade scale. RSMSSB recruitment 2016: Candidates who have been selected and who have cleared the cut off can accept the posts which have a grade pay of Rs 5200- 2200 with 2400 grade scale.

RSMSSB recruitment 2016: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board’s (RSMSSB) has declared the result and cut off marks for the gram sevak and hostel superintendent recruitment grade II exam 2016. Candidates who have appeared for this paper can check their result from the official website.

The Board had conducted the main exam on December 18, 2016 and those who cleared this were called for interview rounds. Candidates who have been selected and who have cleared the cut off can accept the posts which have a grade pay of Rs 5200- 2200 with 2400 grade scale.

There are 3648 gram sevak and 300 hostel superintendent posts available, to be eligible for which candidates should be no older than 35 years in age. The minimum age for gram sevaks is 18, while for hostel superintendents it is 21 years.

Steps to check RSMSSB gram sevak, hostel superintendent exam results 2016:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RSMSSB (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in).

Step 2: Follow the link provided to the results page of RSMSSB.

Step 3: Click on either “Final Answer key for Gram Sevak & Hostal Supritendent Grade II Exam 2016” or “Result and Cut Off Marks for Gram Sevak Exam-2016”.

Step 4: Follow the link and search for your result by entering your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd