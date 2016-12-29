Government to help more women find nursing jobs: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Each of the five new medical colleges coming up in Bihar would also have Nursing college, Kumar said. Land has been made available for establishing these institutions, CM Nitish Kumar said. Each of the five new medical colleges coming up in Bihar would also have Nursing college, Kumar said. Land has been made available for establishing these institutions, CM Nitish Kumar said.

Highlighting the fact that Bihar ranked next to Kerala in producing the maximum number of nurses, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said his government is strengthening infrastructure at the grassroot level so that more women get nursing jobs. Every district would have a GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) school besides an ANM (Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery) school in every sub-division to impart nursing courses to women, Kumar told a “Chetna Sabha” at Biharsharif, headquarter of his native Nalanda district as part of his sixth leg of “Nishchay yatra”.

In addition to this, each of the five new medical colleges coming up in Bihar would also have Nursing college, Kumar said. Land has been made available for establishing these institutions, he said. Identifying the lack of adequate educational institutions as a major reason behind flight of students to other states, the Chief Minister said besides a GNM school, every district would have an engineering college, a women’s ITI and a polytechnic while all sub-divisions would have an ITI in addition to ANM school.

Kumar launched the sixth leg of his “Nishchay Yatra” from his home district of Nalanda. Water Resources minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan, Rural Development minister Shrawan Kumar, Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and state police chief P K Thakur were present on the dais. The yatra is aimed at taking feedback on impact of prohibition on people and preparations for implementation of “seven resolves” comprising programmes to provide electricity connection, drinking water, sewage and toilet to every household among others.

