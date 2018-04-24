Google unveils immersive, new search experience for job seekers in India

(L-R) Rajan Anandan, Vice President, Google and SEA with Achint Srivastava, Software Engineer, Google Search (L-R) Rajan Anandan, Vice President, Google and SEA with Achint Srivastava, Software Engineer, Google Search

Aimed at improving the job search experience for users across India, Google Tuesday unveiled an immersive new search experience that makes it easier and quicker for job seekers to find relevant employment opportunities from many popular job listing websites, online classifieds and companies. With the ability to narrow down results using smart filters, save listings, share them, and sign up for alerts, users can now access this experience in English on the Search app on Android and iOS, and in Google Search on the desktop and mobile.

Google has worked with a number of organisations from across the industry to bring users the most comprehensive listing of jobs — this includes Aasaanjobs, Freshersworld, Headhonchos, IBM Talent Management Solutions, LinkedIn, Quezx, QuikrJobs, Shine.com, T-Jobs, TimesJobs, and Wisdomjobs. To help the larger ecosystem of job providers, Google has also released open documentation, which will assist organisations big or small to make their job openings discoverable on this new search experience, using open structured schema.org web markup standards that Google supports.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Anandan, Vice President India & Southeast Asia, said, “We know that people turn to Search while looking for a job. In Q4 last year, we saw more than a 45 per cent increase in the number of job search queries, and this number is continuously growing. However today, the job search experience is not always effective. On the other hand companies — especially SMEs — that are the largest job creators are often unable to make their listings discoverable. This new job search experience powered by our partners and our open platform approach attempts to bridge this gap.”

Achint Srivastava, from the Google Search Engineering team added, “From a fresher looking for her first job, to a seasoned professional seeking out better prospects, finding the right job opportunity can be challenging. By working with our many partners to integrate their comprehensive listing of jobs, and offering an open platform where any third-party job search board or direct employer and can now surface their jobs to a broader audience, we hope this new experience on Google will help make the job search simpler and more effective.”

Now when users search for “jobs near me,” “jobs for freshers,” or similar job-seeking queries, they will see a special module that can be expanded to a more immersive experience. Clicking on any job in this listing opens an at-a-glance view of comprehensive information about the posting such as job title, location, whether it is full-time or part-time, and several other details. From here, users can directly proceed to the job listing page on our partner’s website and apply there.

This new search experience also consists of smart filters that enable job seekers to refine their search, and with the ability to save jobs users can now collect relevant listings and conveniently revisit them whenever they need. There is also an ‘Alerts’ feature, where job seekers can now receive email notifications whenever new and relevant jobs matching their interests become available, helping them easily stay in the loop on similar opportunities.

