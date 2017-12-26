Google invites applications for software engineering and MBA internships 2018

There are 17 MBA internships and 1 software engineering internship in Google company There are 17 MBA internships and 1 software engineering internship in Google company

Technology-giant Google has invited aspirants for software engineering summer internship program that will commence in April 2018. The students will be mentored by a seasoned Googler and the last date to submit the application form is by today, 11:59 pm.

This 8-12 weeks internship involve 1-2 weeks of deep-diving and understanding the ecosystem, 1-2 weeks of granular problem definition, and remaining 4-6 weeks of solution recommendation.

There are 17 MBA internships and 1 software engineering internship. Keeping in mind the eligibility criteria, a candidate can either apply to 1 software engineering internship or a maximum of 3 MBA internships.

For software engineering internship, students pursuing a B.Tech, M.Tech in computer science or a related technical field with an anticipated graduation in 2019 can apply.

For MBA internships, students pursuing an MBA graduate program with an anticipated graduation in 2019 can apply.

Apart from the educational qualification, candidates should have following skills as well:

The candidate must be currently enrolled in a full-time degree program and returning to the program after the completion of the internship

Experience in systems software or algorithms

Excellent implementation skills (C++, Java, Python)

Knowledge of Unix/Linux or Windows environments and APIs

Familiarity with TCP/IP and network programming

