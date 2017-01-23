GAIL recruitment: 73 Executive Trainee Posts available, check here

The candidates will be shortlisted for group discussion rounds and personal interviews according to their GATE scorecards. (source: Thinkstock) The candidates will be shortlisted for group discussion rounds and personal interviews according to their GATE scorecards. (source: Thinkstock)

The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has announced that it will be hiring Executive Trainees through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 scorecard. GAIL is offering 73 positions for trainees in different fields including chemical, mechanical, electrical, civil and business information systems.

GAIL, the largest state-owned natural gas company, is working on creating a “quadrilateral of green energy corridors that connect major consumption centres in India with major gas fields, LNG terminals and other cross border gas sourcing points”. The company is expanding its business overseas and is looking for committed, vibrant and passionate young graduate engineers to fill up the vacancies.

Position: Executive Trainee

Available posts: 73

Pay scale: Rs. 24900-50500

Eligibility:

Executive Trainee (Chemical)- Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 65 % Marks.

Executive Trainee (Mechanical)- Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65 % Marks.

Executive Trainee (Electrical)- Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65 % Marks.

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation)- Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65 % Marks.

Executive Trainee (Civil)- Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Civil with minimum 65 % Marks.

Executive Trainee (Business Information System)- Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science/ Information Technology with minimum 65 % Marks OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60 % marks and 03 years Master Degree in Computer Application (MCA) with minimum 65 % marks.

GATE score requirements per category:

Abbreviations:

PWD: Person with Disability

HH: Hearing Impaired

OH: Orthopaedically Impaired

OA: One Arm

OL: One Leg

BL: Both Legs

OAL: One Arm and One Leg

The candidates will be shortlisted for group discussion rounds and personal interviews according to their GATE scorecards.

Steps to apply for Executive Trainee position at GAIL

– Go to the official GAIL website (gailonline.com)

– Click on the “current openings” tab.

– Scroll down to “CAREER OPPORTUNITIES AS EXECUTIVE TRAINEE 2017” and click on “Apply online”.

– Click against relevant post for Online Registration

– Fill in the details and click submit.

– Save a copy of the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

