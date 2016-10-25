Gail India Ltd recruitment 2016: Apply for 233 posts

Gail India Ltd recruitment 2016: Last date to apply online is November 5, 2016 . Gail India Ltd recruitment 2016: Last date to apply online is November 5, 2016 .

Gail (India) Ltd has started a recruitment drive to shortlist eligible candidates for myriad posts. The recruitment process is open to Indian nationals only. Interested persons can apply online through the official website of the company, gailonline.com.

Total number of vacancies: 233

Application fee:

Candidates are required to refer to the detailed advertisement on the GAIL website for the application charges specific for the post they want to apply for. The user manual for the payment of the application fee is available at careers.gail.co.in.

All SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the application fee.

Important dates:

Start of application process: October 6, 2016 (from 11 am)

Last date to apply online: November 5, 2016 (up to 6 pm)

How to apply:

Candidates must note that they can apply online only. No other method of application will be accepted. Also, candidates can apply for one post only.

Before starting the application process, candidates are advised to read the detailed instructions for the application process. While applying, candidates should keep ready their valid email ID and mobile number, SBCollect Reference Number generated by State Bank of India, and scanned copy of self-attested recent passport sized photograph against a white background in a file which is not more than 50 KB in size.

After you have submitted the online application, take a print of the application form which will be generated by the website. This form will contain a unique registration number. Candidates are required to sign the form and save it for reference purposes.

