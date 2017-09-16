Five ways to grab employers’ attention while applying for a new job

When one is looking for a job, the priority is to get called for an interview, which is not a simple task. When one is looking for a job, the priority is to get called for an interview, which is not a simple task.

Here are some things you can do to get noticed by potential employers:

1. Cover letter

To look like a favourable candidate, make a cover letter according to the job description mentioned on the company website. If you do not have a job description to refer to, focus the letter on the specific value additions you could bring to the company. For instance, if you are a sales professional, mention figures like “contributed to sales growth of 20 per cent”. The skills mentioned here should catch the eye of the employers.

2. Subject line

Almost all CVs are sent over email in this day and age. Employers get plenty of emails which have a subject line like “looking for a job”, “experienced sales professional” or “cv for job”. There are very few emails which mention subject lines like “Automotive sales – Regional Manager” or “Top Sales performer for West India”. These are the king of elements that you need to highlight in the subject line. If you know the recruiter, add lines like “with reference to Mr/Mrs XYZ”.

3. CV format

Make your CV into a presentation which may have a few graphs or clip arts, You could insert letters of recommendations or certificates. Certificates of achievement really help in creating the right impression.

4. Research on the company

No matter what level you are on, the amount of research that you do on a company before turning up for an interview or a telephonic discussion really matters. Note down names of important people, achievements, collect performance facts and share prices. When speaking to an interviewer, fit these into the conversation. For instance, “I

was just doing some research and found that XYZ has been with the company for the last 5 years and so have many other people like… I am sure that people are very satisfied with the work and the culture”.

5. Find your references

Scan through your social networks and look for any known people currently working in a targeted company. Approach them or mention their details in the email.

— Authored by Vidur Gupta, Spectrum Talent management

