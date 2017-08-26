Five things to keep in mind when hiring C-suite candidates

Research indicates that about 50 per cent of the C-Suite hiring in the best 100 organizations in the world results in mishiring. Research indicates that about 50 per cent of the C-Suite hiring in the best 100 organizations in the world results in mishiring.

C-Suite jobs are considered to be complex, ever-changing and loaded with responsibilities, but hiring the professionals for these posts is an even more difficult task. Those who sit on the big chairs are the ones who can make or break a company.

Research indicates that about 50 per cent of the C-Suite hiring in the best 100 organizations in the world results in mishiring. This is in spite of more advanced psychometric tests that are available today. The cost of an organization in case of a mishiring is as high as 26 times to 100 times of a candidate’s annual compensation package.

Here is what organizations can do to ensure that they get the best candidate for the job:

1. Know every detail:

Before getting into anything else it is critical that the interviewer understands who the candidate is. There is a lot more to candidates beside their skills. Knowing the key drivers and what is important to the candidates in their life and career is crucial information. A lot of actions of the candidate will be governed by their view of life.

Many recruiters focus on the strengths of the candidates and turn a blind eye on what they cannot do. When hiring for important C-Suite positions, it is best not shy away from questioning the candidates weaknesses. There are two sides to every coin and understanding the pros and cons of the candidates will aid in choosing the best among them.

2. Competency:

During the interview, it is important to take note of what the candidates can bring to the table. Co-relate the competencies with what are critical success factors for the job and how the candidate meets them .

Some organizations tend to look at positions from the past perspective . Job specs are drawn out like a laundry list and have 10 or 12 parameters. In reality no candidate, however good, can be equally good in all. What will be helpful is if organization can break out the requirements into 3 to maximum four critical things that they expect a candidate to accomplish.

3. Fitting in:

Every organization has its own core values and culture. It is for the candidate to adjust to them as an organization is unlikely to adapt to individual’s whims. Therefore, it is prudent to assess where the candidate will fit in the office environment and ecosystem of the organization.

Individuals can adapt a little, but a majority of what they believe in is unchangeable and can be a hindrance if it does not parallel the views of the organisation. Taking this into perspective, organisations should analyse the candidate’s past to understand his or her views and abilities, while comparing them with the company’s current position.

4. Mixing with stakeholders:

Every individual has their own set of views in life. This is as true with a potential candidates as it is with current stakeholders. Bosses and stakeholders are harder to mold in a certain direction, but candidates who work well with these persons can fill the gaps in the organisation. Matching a candidate who has certain strengths with a stakeholder who lakhs these skills can result in better outcomes.

5. Patience:

Hiring is both a science and an art and is a vital process of any company’s progress. It is prudent not hire just anyone in a rush but to be patient and find someone who best fits the role. A C-level professional who has been lauded in one organisation can, with a change in the eco-system, be a disaster when hired for another organisation.

