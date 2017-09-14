Five high paying careers for entry level job-seekers

These jobs can fetch you good salary at the beginning of your career. (Thinkstock photo) These jobs can fetch you good salary at the beginning of your career. (Thinkstock photo)

Muddled after graduation about which path to choose — either to go for internships, jobs or further studies? Almost every fresher face this dilemma once in their life and look out for a solution. Here are some options for freshers looking for high paid jobs:

1) Technical writers or technical communicators: One of the well-paying jobs that a fresher can opt is a technical writer. Their job role includes instruction manuals, journal articles, and other supporting documents to communicate complex and technical information more easily. They also develop, gather and disseminate technical information among customers, designers and manufacturers.

Average salary: Rs 4,66,967 per year (Source: Payscale)

2) Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) analyst: If you have great analytic skills, this is the right profession for you. You need to keep up with the latest trend in the field, have passion for research and be able to formulate clever and creative marketing strategy to beat your competitor, and have an edge over all others.

Average salary: Rs 6,00,000 per year (Source: Indeed)

3) Python developer: With the popularity of Python programming language moving steadily along an upward trajectory, the time is right to master Python in order to land jobs. Python web developers usually develop back-end components, connect the application with the other (often third-party) web services, and support the front-end developers by integrating their work with the Python application.

Average salary: Rs 4,80,000 per year (Source: Quikchex)

4) Java developer: Java developer performs many duties throughout the development lifecycle of applications, from concept and design right through to testing. The job roles after completing any java developer certification courses include web developer, software developer, application developer, web programmer and EJB programmer among others.

Average salary: Rs 3,99,247 per year (Source: Payscale)

5) Chartered accountant: A Chartered Accountant’s work area has become so wide and involves so many activities that sometimes a CA is perceived as almost an enigma. The chartered accountants work as finance managers, financial controllers, financial advisors or directors (finance) and watch over the finances in the day-to-day management of companies. Their main areas of work include accountancy, auditing, cost accountancy, taxation, investigation, and consultancy.

Average Salary: Rs 7,26,100 per year (Source: Payscale)

The article is authored by Dinesh Goel, CEO of Aasaanjobs

