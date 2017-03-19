Field survey for annual employment data to begin soon

The data of the NSSO survey was used by various policy makers and erstwhile Planning Commission now known as NITI Aayog. The data of the NSSO survey was used by various policy makers and erstwhile Planning Commission now known as NITI Aayog.

The Statistics Ministry will soon start field survey to bring out annual employment data as the basic spadework has been completed. However, the ministry has not given any timeline to bring out new employment data covering wide spectrum of industries and sectors, but it could be launched in 2019.

“The basic preparatory work has been completed for the rural and urban employment data. The field work on the survey would start soon. This data would be released every year,” a senior official said.

The official further said that it takes about 18 months to firm up the data and prepare it for official release.

“Thus, it is not certain when the data would be available for release. But, at least it should take 18 months after field survey begins.”

At present, the employment data is brought out by the Statistics Ministry’s wing National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) on quinquennial basis.

Besides, Labour Bureau also bring out employment data on quarterly basis covering eight broad sector. The government had decided to start this quarterly employment survey after the financial crisis of 2008 to assess the impact of slowdown.

Economists, policy makers and think tanks have been asking for regular flow of employment data to assess the impact of various government policies and also for steps to deal with any surge in unemployment.

The NSSO had conducted the last employment survey in the 2011-12 which became basis for various reports on the employment situation in the country and other such issues dealing with human development index.



The official said that as NITI Aayog is preparing three year action plan, seven years strategy and 15 years vision, the annual employment data would prove to be beneficial.

Another wing of the ministry, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) is also in the process of bringing out new series of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with new base of 2011-12, replacing 2004-05.

Besides, the new series of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) with base year of 2011-12, replacing 2004-05, is also expected by the end of next month.

The CSO has already changed the base year for tabulating GDP to 2011-12 and the amiability of these new sets of data would improve the quality of policy making by the government considerably.

