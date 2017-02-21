Federal Bank PO recruitment exam 2017: Applications available, check here

Federal Bank PO recruitment exam 2017: Those who get selected will be on probation for two years. Federal Bank PO recruitment exam 2017: Those who get selected will be on probation for two years.

The Federal Bank has invited applications for the online aptitude test for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) Scale I. The bank, in a release said it was looking for “young and experienced bankers to team up as Probationary Officers to spearhead its growth plans”.

Candidates who are interested for the post can apply online at the bank’s official website. Those who get selected will be on probation for two years. After clearing the aptitude test, the candidates may have to appear for group discussions and/or personal interviews, depending on which they will be selected for the post.

The aptitude test is divided into five parts— Verbal Ability/English Language, Logical Aptitude/Reasoning, Quantitative/Numerical Ability, General/Socio-economic and Banking awareness and Marketing / Sales Aptitude. Each section will be for 35 marks and the whole paper will be for 150 marks. Candidates will have 90 minutes to give the paper. There is also negative marking of 0.25 marks.

The exam will be conducted at centres in 15 cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram.

Important dates:

Online registration begins- February 18, 2017

Online registration ends- February 28, 2017

Online aptitude test (tentative)- March 11, 2017

Fees:

General category- Rs 350

Reserved categories- Rs 700

Eligibility:

– You should be an Indian citizen.

– You should be 28-years-old or younger as on January 1, 2017.

– You should have a minimum of one year experience in Clerical / Officer cadre in scheduled commercial / co-operative banks.

– You should have completed post graduation in any recognised university with at least 55 per cent marks or passed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks.

Steps to apply for the post:

– Go to the official Federal Bank website (federalbank.co.in)

– Click on the “Careers” tab on the top-right corner of the homepage.

– Click on the link to “Apply Online”.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

– Download a copy of the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

