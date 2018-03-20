Want to work with Facebook? Check out current openings in India

Facebook India needs experienced hands, check out latest openings Facebook India needs experienced hands, check out latest openings

Working with the best social media platform is a dream of many but due to the extreme competition, only a few get the opportunity to become a part of companies like Facebook. Right from an attractive pay package, challenging and creative projects to various fun activities organised by the company, an employee has the perfect professional life.

Facebook has a number of current openings and has invited applications from interested candidates to apply for the same. Check the eligibility criteria and other details. The job location is India.

Current openings in different cities of India

— Director & Head of Partnerships (Gurgaon)

— Quality Operations Project Manager (Mumbai/New Delhi/Hyderabad/Gurgaon)

— Product Growth Manager (New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad)

— Managing Director and Vice President (Gurgaon)

— GMS Recruiter (Gurgaon)

— Head of Client Solutions (Mumbai, Gurgaon)

— Business Marketing Manager (Gurgaon)

— Policy Programmes Manager (New Delhi)

— Head of Policy Programmes (New Delhi)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Director & Head of Partnerships: The aspirants should be holding 15-20 years of experience in a senior leadership role. They should understand Facebook’s strategic and competitive position. University diploma or MBA in marketing or business-related subject will be preferred.

Click here to apply

Quality Operations Project Manager: The aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in a quantitative field such as mathematics, statistics, economics or related field. They should possess 3+ years of experience working in an operations, analytics, product, engineering or equivalent team/2+ years’ experience with excel (pivotTable, charts, statistical functions)/1+ years of project management experience. They should be strategic thinkers with analytical and problem-solving skills.

Click here to apply

Product Growth Manager: The aspirants should be holding 6+ years product management/development experience. They should have pursued BA/BS in computer science, engineering or related technical field or equivalent working experience.

Click here to apply

Managing Director and Vice President: The aspirants should be holding overall 15-20 years of senior leadership experience with a minimum of 12-15 years’ experience in leading global consultative sales and marketing global organisations and business development teams. University diploma or MBA in marketing or business-related subject is preferred.

Click here to apply

GMS Recruiter (Gurgaon): The aspirants should be holding 7+ years of relevant recruiting experience with a search agency or an in-house recruiting team.

Click here to apply

Head of Client Solutions: The aspirants should be holding 15 years of leadership experience with an ability to influence, develop, and empower people to achieve objectives with a cross-functional team approach. Strong digital marketing experience is mandatory.

Click here to apply

Business Marketing Manager: The aspirants should have pursued MBA or equivalent. At least 9-12 years of professional experience in brand management, preferably from CPG industry is required.

Click here to apply

Policy Programmes Manager: The aspirants should be holding 6+ years of experience in planning and executing public policy programmes. Experience with analytical and creative approach to policy issues is required.

Click here to apply

Head of Policy Programmes: The aspirants should be holding 8 + years of experience in planning and executing public policy programmes.

Click here to apply

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd