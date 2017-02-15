Education, finance sectors take lead as online recruitment sees 11 per cent rise in January: report

The education sector ranked second among industries with a 39 per cent increase in online recruitment. The education sector ranked second among industries with a 39 per cent increase in online recruitment.

Online recruitment was on the rise in January with a 11 per cent jump in the banking, financial services and insurance sector which is undergoing a mass change. As per a report by the Monster Employment Index , the sector is moving towards providing better digital services due to demonetisation.

“Demonetisation has disrupted the job market impacting sectors such as real estate, retail and E-commerce. However, this focus on digitisation is expected to boost job creation in the economy,” said Sanjay Modi, Managing Director, Monster.com.

The education sector ranked second among industries with a 39 per cent increase in online recruitment, the Monster Employment Index noted. This sector had led the charts in December with 52 per cent.

“The allocation to establish 100 India International Skill centers across the country, reiterates the government’s focus on skill training to create employment avenues” said Sanjay Modi.

E-recruitment in the manufacturing sector, however, remained slow. There was a 15 per cent decrease in this sector.

A monthly analysis of online job posting activity in India conducted by Monster India, the Index monitored 27 industry sectors of which exceeded the online recruitment activity from a year ago in 24 industries. The online demand for professionals exceeded the previous year’s nine of 13 occupations monitored.

“With the effective implementation of these pro-growth initiatives, the overall employment scenario is likely to get a flip,” said Sanjay Modi, Managing Director, Monster.com.

Online recruitment also exceeded previous years’ levels in 12 of 13 cities monitored. In this regard, Coimbatore took up the top position with a 14 per cent annual growth. This was closely followed by Ahmedabad which increased by 17 per cent and Kolkata with 15 per cent.

Customer services has had the highest demand among the occupations. E-hiring for this field went up by 44 per cent in January. This was closely followed by a rising demand on Senior Management (despite the low annual growth), Health Care, Finance and Accounts, HR and Admin, Hospitality and Travel and legal professionals.

