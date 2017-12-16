ECIL Hyderabad: Engineers required, apply at ecil.co.in before December 22

ECIL jobs: Work at ECIL as an engineer Work at ECIL as an engineer

ECIL Hyderabad jobs: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for dynamic and result-oriented young engineers, with post-training placements at their headquarters in Hyderabad or any of zonal/branch/site offices located across India. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – ecil.co.in or careers.ecil.co.in. The last date to apply for the same is December 22.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 66

Designation: Engineer

Disciplines

ECE: 25

EEE: 12

E&I: 3

CSE: 10

Civil: 6

Mechanical: 7

Chemical: 3

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The aspirant should be holding a first class engineering degree with minimum of 65 per cent marks in aggregate (55 per cent for SC/STs) from AICTE approved colleges/recognized Indian universities in the relevant discipline.

Age limit: The upper age should not exceed 25 years as on November 30, 2017.

Stipend: The selected candidates will undergo training for a period of one year on a consolidated stipend

of Rs 38,430 per month. After completing their training, they will be appointed as Engineer for a period of

three years.

Total emolument will be as follows (for all metros):

During 1st year: Rs 47,780 per month

During 2nd year: Rs 49,210 per month

During 3rd year: Rs 50,690 per month

Selection process

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by an interview .

The duration of the objective type test will be 1.5 hours.

Test venue

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad,

Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Trivandrum, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Vizag,

Tirupathi, Nagpur, Tiruchy, Cochin, Jabalpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Jammu and Belagavi.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd