ECIL GET 2018: Admit card released at ecil.co.in, download now

ECIL GET 2018: The shortlisted candidates after CBT will be called for an interview. ECIL GET 2018: The shortlisted candidates after CBT will be called for an interview.

ECIL GET 2018 admit card: The admit card for Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) exam has been released by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL). All those candidates who have registered for the same can download their respective hall tickets from the official website – ecil.co.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21. The duration of the objective type test will be 1.5 hours. Objective multiple choice type questions will be asked. The shortlisted candidates after CBT will be called for an interview. The date, time and venue of will be intimated by e-mail/sms.

ECIL GET 2018, steps to download admit card

Step 1: Log on to the official website ecil.co.in

Step 2: Under GET recruitment 2017, click on ‘Login for practice examination and admit card download’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your login ID and password

Step 4: Click on login and follow the instructions

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Examination cities

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad,Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Trivandrum, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupathi, Nagpur, Tiruchy, Cochin, Jabalpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Jammu and Belagavi.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd