Eastern Coalfields recruitment 2018: Hiring opens for 117 posts, apply at easterncoal.gov.in

Eastern Coalfields recruitment 2018: Eastern Coalfields has released notifications inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Mining Sirdar and Surveyor. The candidates may apply online through the official website, easterncoal.gov.in.

Note that all these posts are reserved: 27 posts for OBC candidates, 70 for SC candidates, and 20 for ST candidates. The interested, eligible candidates have to clear Higher Secondary examinations and the age of the candidates should not be over 18 years of age as on February 1, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 117

Category wise vacancies:

OBC: 27

SC: 7O

ST: 20

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should clear Higher Secondary examinations or its equivalent. The candidates should have a valid mining sirdarship certificate of competency from DGMS or valid gas testing certificate.

Eastern Coalfields recruitment 2018: Age limit

The candidates’ age should not be less than 18 years of age as on February 1, 2018, and should not cross 40 years of age for SC/ST candidates, and 38 years for OBC candidates.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and medical examination.

Syllabus for written test:

Written test will be on General Awareness and matters related to the concerned subject. It will be an elimination round. The question papers will be in MCQ & the candidates have to answer in the MCQ answer sheet. The answers will be evaluated through OMR machine. Candidates will not be allowed to take back question papers from the examination hall as that is intellectual property right of ECL.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test will be called for initial medical examination.

Pay scale:

The candidates will be in the pay band of Rs. 31852.56 per month

Eastern Coalfields recruitment 2018: How to apply:

The candidates have to apply online through the official website, easterncoal.gov.in, till April 19. It is to note that the e-mail id of the candidates need to remain operational till the admission process gets over. For details on the application process, please visit the official website, easterncoal.gov.in.

Processing Fee:

Processing Fee will be deposited in the Power Jyoti A/C No. 35228997799 of State Bank of India (Sanctoria branch, code 06114) by candidates belonging OBC(NCL) category. The Processing Fee is exempted for SC & ST candidates. The challan form will be Downloaded from website & is to be filled properly.

Bond Money:

In case of selection of a candidate an Indemnity Bond of Rs.100000/-(One Lakh) in Non-Judicial stamp paper to serve the company for a minimum period of 3(three) years and in case, he leaves the company after his appointment before completing 3(three) years of service as Mining Sirdar, he has to pay Rs. 100000 (One lakh) to the company.

Eastern Coalfields recruitment 2018: Important dates

Start date of online application: April 9

Last date to submit online application: April 19

For details, please visit the official website, easterncoal.gov.in.

