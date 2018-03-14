E-recruitment trend across India picks up pace in February: Report

According to Naukri JobSpeak Index, there’s a rise in hiring activity by 6 per cent this February as compared to February 2017. According to Naukri JobSpeak Index, there’s a rise in hiring activity by 6 per cent this February as compared to February 2017.

E-hiring or online recruitment of employees is picking up pace and popularity all across the globe, due to the convenience it provides to both the aspirant and the employer. As per reports, hiring activity witnessed growth in February this year, which suggests optimism across industries, including BFSI and insurance, even as the ITeS sector continues to reel under pressure.

“The JobSpeak index has shown an year-on-year growth of 6 per cent in February. This growth is primarily driven by non-IT sectors viz oil & gas, BFSI, insurance, industrial products, construction and automobiles,” said V Suresh Chief Sales Officer Naukri.com.

Meanwhile, according to Monster Employment Index, e-recruitment activity in February this year registered a 16 per cent year-on-year growth. Monster.com’s city-wise data shows that among all monitored cities, Kolkata (up 45 per cent) recorded the most notable annual growth rate, followed by Baroda (up 37 per cent) and Ahmedabad (up 33 per cent).

Screenshot grabbed from Monster employment index

As compared to February 2017, Mumbai witnessed a 12 per cent jump in hiring. E-recruitment activity in Chennai saw a growth of 5 per cent down from 6 per cent in January, while Delhi-NCR saw the least growth, the Monster.com report said. As far as the retail sector is concerned, online recruitment picked up after three months, which is a significant improvement from no growth in November 2017 and negative growth in December and January.

The demand to hire seasoned professionals in senior management roles with experience of over 16 years saw 16 per cent year-on-year growth.

“It is heartening to note that the Budget 2018 focused on the revival of rural economy and job-creation. This has provided a much-needed impetus to production and manufacturing sector,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com- APAC & Gulf.

