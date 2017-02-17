DTU student offered Rs 1.25 crore package by Google

The highest international package last year was Rs 1.27 crore The highest international package last year was Rs 1.27 crore

A Delhi Technological University (DTU) student has got a whooping Rs 1.25 crore per annum package offer from search giant Google. Chetan Kakkar is from DTU’s 2015 batch. Similarly, US-based cab aggregator Uber has offered a package of $1,10,000 (nearly Rs 71 lakh).

The highest international package last year was Rs 1.27 crore while among domestic packages, it was Rs 30 lakh per annum.

Sidharth Raja is a final year student of Computer Science at the DTU and passed out from Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj. He has been a bright student and scored 95.4 per cent in his Class 12 board examination

“I am looking forward to groom my technological skills at Uber before I begin brainstorming on my start-up plan which I see as a long-term goal,” Sidharth said.

The 22-year-old student’s father works as a consultant while his mother works transcripts speeches as a freelancer.

“While the placement is still on, till now, as many as 1050 students have been placed. About 200 international and domestic companies have come for recruitment. The placement will end in April,”said RS Walia, head of training and placement at DTU.

Read | This teacher is a CAT 2016 topper but passed IIM Ahmedabad in 2010

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd