Delhi DSSSB recruitment 2017: Apply for 1074 LDC, Grade II, IV posts from today

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited eligible candidates for DSSSB recruitment examination 2017 for the appointment of Lower Division Clerks (LDCs), statistical assistants, grade II and IV. The last date to submit the online registration form is August 21, 2017. The candidates have to log in to the official website – dsssbonline.nic.in.

The advertisement was released on July 18.

DSSSB recruitment exam 2017 vacancy details

Lower Division Clerk: 34 vacancies

Grade IV: 480 vacancies

Grade – II: 221 vacancies

Statistical Assistant: 260 vacancies

The examination will be held in Delhi only and the candidates have to bring their Aadhaar card at the exam hall.

Application fees: Candidates have to pay the examination fee of Rs 100 while women candidates, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, physically handicapped and ex-serviceman candidates are exempted from paying fees.

Selection process: The selection will be based on the job seeker’s performance in tier I and tier II examinations and skill test (wherever applicable).

Exam pattern: The recruitment exam will be held in Hindi and English.

For tier I exam, questions will be asked on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical & numerical ability, Hindi language and comprehension and English language and comprehension.

In tier II examinations, the syllabus will be similar to tier I exam and objective-type questions will be asked.

