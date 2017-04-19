DSSSB teacher recruitment exam 2017: Admit card out at dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB: The two-hour long exam will ask 200 objective type questions. DSSSB: The two-hour long exam will ask 200 objective type questions.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card link for the recruitment examination Tier I for junior engineer, drawing teacher, domestic science teacher and physical education teacher. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2017. The last date to download the e-admit card is April 29, 2017 (11.59 pm).

The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website — dsssbonline.nic.in by following the steps written below:

Steps to download DSSSB recruitment exam 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, ‘download admit card for various post codes exam dt. 30/04/2017’

A new page will open

Enter your application number, date of birth and security code

The admit card will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Candidates should take admit card and ID proof in the exam hall along with a passport size photo. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The aspirants should enter by 9.30 am.

Exam pattern: The two-hour long exam will ask 200 objective type questions. About 20 questions will be asked for a total of 20 marks in each section including general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, and arithmetic and numerical ability. In MCQ, 100 questions of 100 marks will be asked.

