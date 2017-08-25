DSSSB teacher recruitment 2017 put on hold by Delhi government

Teacher teaching in classroom. File photo Teacher teaching in classroom. File photo

The Lt Governor Anil Baijal has put on hold the recruitment of around 9,000 teachers to the Delhi government schools following the AAP government’s insistence that the work experience of guest teachers be given weightage in the process.

The application process was scheduled to start from today by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), notification of which was released on August 7.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written toLt Governor Anil Baijal while the Delhi Assembly had passed aresolution on August 10 demanding that the recruitment processbe halted till the education department formulates a policy togive weightage to guest teachers.

Sisodia tweeted, “On appeal from Delhi govt and Delhi Assembly, Lt Gov Delhi holds teacher recruitment. Am sure Guest Teachers regularization will get justice now.”

The DSSSB on August 24 issued a notice that the advertised vacancies are being withdrawn.

From beginning, the Delhi government has been insisting that the work experience of around 17,000 guest teachers that are employed in the government schools be given weightage in the recruitment process of DSSSB.

In 2016, the government had passed a Cabinet proposal to this effect and had sent it to then Lt Governor Najeeb Jung for his approval. But the proposal was not approved.

It was decided that the guest teachers will be provided age-relaxation. The subject of services come under the jurisdiction of the Lt Governor. Sisodia argued that the Uma Devi judgement was cited in this regard. But in two separate judgements, the Supreme Court clarified that weightage can be given.

The salary structure of the guest teachers was hiked in March.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd