DSSSB teacher recruitment 2017: Apply for over 15000 TGT, PGT and assistant teacher posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply online for the teachers (PGT, TGT, primary teacher, assistant teacher) posts. There are over 15000 jobs under various categories. Candidates have to submit the application from August 25 to September 15, 2017 at the official website – dsssbonline.nic.in.

Vacancy details

Special Educator (Primary): 1540

Special Education Teacher: 496

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): 320

Assistant Teacher (Primary): 1394

Physical Education Teacher: 919

Drawing Teacher: 295

PGT (Home Science)-Female: 114

PGT (Physical Education)-Male: 86

PGT (Physical Education)-Female: 74

PGT (Fine Art)-Male: 17

PGT (Fine Art)-Female: 13

PGT (Music)-Male: 1

PGT (Music)-Female: 2

For PGT in other subjects like biology, chemistry, economics, English, Hindi, history etc, candidates need to check the official notification. Read | Tamil Nadu TRB 2017: Apply for 1325 teachers posts, click here

Examination fees: Rs 100. Reserved category is exempted to pay fees.

Eligibility: Education and age vary with respect to posts, therefore candidates should carefully check the official note.

Selection process: DSSSB will select candidates through one tier and two tier examination scheme and skill test. In the notification, DSSSB has clarified that there will be no provision of re-evaluation/re-checking of answer sheets.

Exam pattern: In Tier I, there will be two sections – A and B. In the A section, questions on general awareness, general intelligence and reason ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, and Hindi and English language and comprehension.

In section B, multiple choice questions will be asked on the concerned subjects. The grade pay will be between Rs 4200 to 4800, depending on which posts an applicant applied for

