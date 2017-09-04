DSSSB recruitment: Plea in High Court against withdrawal of order on appointment of teachers

Delhi High Court (File) Delhi High Court (File)

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking stay on the order of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) withdrawing a notice on appointment of 8,914 school teachers.

The petition said that the DSSSB order was illegal and contemptuous in nature. It submitted that in a 2001 order, the court had directed the DSSSB to ensure zero vacancy of teachers in Delhi government schools on the commencement of each academic year.

The petition will be taken up for hearing by the court tomorrow, according the court’s cause list. “Unfortunately, the directions have never been complied with resulting in accumulation of vacancies of teaching posts since 2011. No attempt has been made by the DSSSB for last several years to fill up the posts and provide regular teachers,” an NGO Social Jurist said in its petition.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal, said that after a high court order of April 11, 2017, the DSSSB issued vacancy notice on August 7, 2017 inviting applications from candidates for 8,914 teaching posts in the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government and for 5,906 teaching posts in the three municipal corporation schools here. It alleged that the DSSSB, without informing or seeking permission from the court, had on August 24, 2017 “abruptly withdrawn the advertisement in regard to the vacancies of teaching posts.

“The respondents have been deliberately and for some political motives delaying recruitment of regular teachers to the detriment of the interest of as many as 23 lakh students studying in schools run by the Government of Delhi and three municipal corporations,” the plea said.

