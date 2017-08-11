DSSSB group B, C recruitment 2017: Apply for 238 Junior Engineer, Patwari, Legal Assistant posts from August 25

DSSSB group B, C recruitment 2017: Candidates will be selected on the basis on a tier 1, tier 2 exams and a skill test. DSSSB group B, C recruitment 2017: Candidates will be selected on the basis on a tier 1, tier 2 exams and a skill test.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) 238 grade ‘B’ and ‘C’ posts under various departments of the National Capital Territory (NCT) government and its autonomous bodies. Candidates who are interested in the posts (details below) can apply for the same from the official site (delhi.gov.in).

Candidates will be selected on the basis on a tier 1, tier 2 exams and a skill test. The exams will contain questions on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability and Hindi/English language and comprehension, along with technical questions on a subject of the candidates’ choice.

Important dates:

Opening Date of Application – August 25

Closing Date of Application:- September 15

Posts available: 238

Junior Engineer (Civil)- 70

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 15

Patwari- 140

Legal Assistant- 13

Pay Scale:

Junior Engineer (Civil)- Rs 9,300-34,800 + grade pay 4,200 group ‘B’

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- Rs 9,300-34,800 + grade pay 4,200 group ‘B’

Patwari- Rs 5,200 -20,200 + grade pay 2,000 group ‘C’

Legal Assistant- Rs 9,300-34800 + grade pay 4,200 group ‘B’

Eligibility:

Junior Engineer (Civil)

– Candidates need to have a diploma in civil engineering from a recognized university or institution

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 27 years.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

– Candidates will be required to have a diploma in mechanical or electrical engineering from a recognized

university or institution.

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 27 years.

Patwari

– Candidates need to have a 10+2 pass certificate from a recognized Board or university with maths as one

of the subject

– Candidates need to have completed a one year diploma course in Computer from a Government

recognized institution

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 27 years

Legal Assistant

– Candidates need to have a bachelor degree in any subject with bachelor’s in law from a recognized university or institute OR need to have completed a five years intergrated graduate degree in law from a recognized university or institute

– Candidates must not be older than 30 years

