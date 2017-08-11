DSSSB: Delhi Assembly passes resolution to halt recruitment of teachers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks in the Assembly on the first day of its monsoon session in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks in the Assembly on the first day of its monsoon session in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Participating in a discussion, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that it was part of a “big conspiracy” to “derail” the government’s work in the education sector. He said has already raised the matter with Lt Governor Anil Baijal in a letter. His comments came during a discussion over the calling attention motion, moved by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, on no weightage given to guest teachers in the recruitment of teachers initiated by the Delhi Subordinate Services SelectionBoard (DSSSB).

“This House resolves that in view of fresh facts that have come to light with regards to the recruitment process concerning guest teachers already working with the Department of Education, the latest DSSSB advertisement be put on hold till weightage criteria in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment is taken into account for their regularisation of services,” the resolution said.

Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said the decision on the issue was taken unilaterally without consulting the government.

He said although the services matter has been taken away from the city administration, the matter pertaining to education is still the prerogative of the elected government. “Services was taken away from us. Give it back and we will show how to do it. We have repeatedly stressed on the continuation of the tenure of guest teachers. This is the biggest conspiracy towards derailing our work in the education sector,” Sisodia told the House.

He also said the Cabinet had passed a proposal of giving weightage to guest teachers on June 6, 2015 and sent it to the Lt Governor for approval in October, but the LG had sent it back to the government eight months later, citing work experience cannot be given weightage. Read | DSSSB teacher recruitment notification, click here

“The Uma Devi judgement was cited in this regard. But subsequently, through two separate judgements, the SupremeCourt clarified that weightage can be given. I shared the judgement with the chief secretary and asked him to put the recruitment process on hold,” the deputy chief minister said.

He added, “I wrote to the Directorate of Higher Education as well. I held a meeting on July 27, 2017 in this regard. But everything was rejected and the decision was taken unilaterally without consulting us.”

During a discussion over the issue, Leader of OppositionVijender Gupta called for a clear cut mechanism on recruitment and salary of guest teachers saying the government looked”indecisive”. Few AAP MLAs also spoke on the guest teacher issue. AAPlegislator Praveen Kumar threatened to go on a dharna over the LG’s “interference” in the education sector.

MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Madan Lal demanded that the process is put on hold. “They have trained under the Delhi government over the last two years and have played a big role in transforming the education sector of the city,” Madan Lal said.

