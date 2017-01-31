DMRC Maintainer, CRA exam 2016: Admit card released, download here

DMRC Maintainer, CRA exam 2016: The exams will be conducted in shifts at the time mentioned in the admit cards. DMRC Maintainer, CRA exam 2016: The exams will be conducted in shifts at the time mentioned in the admit cards.

The admit cards for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Maintainer, CRA exams 2016 have been released. The exams will begin on Feruary 14, 2017 and carry on till February 28, 2017. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website.

The exams will be conducted in shifts at the time mentioned in the admit cards. It is advised that candidates should report to their respective centers one hour before the commencement of the exams for bio-metric registration. The exams will be 2 hours and 15 minutes long. The first paper will be held for 90 minutes and the second for 45 minutes.

Posts available: 3428

Posts and exam dates:

Jr. Engineer/Electrical- Feberuary 14

Account Assistant- Feberuary 14

Maintainer Fitter- Feberuary 15

Jr. Engineer/Civil- Feberuary 16

Jr. Engineer/Electronics- Feberuary 17

Jr. Engineer/Mechanical- Feberuary 18

Asst. Manager/Finance- Feberuary 18

Assistant Manager/Operations- Feberuary 18

Maintainer Electrician- Feberuary 19, 20, 21

Maintainer Ref & AC Mechanic- Feberuary 21

Asst. Manager/HR- Feberuary 21

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA)- Feberuary 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 28

Maintainer Electronic Mechanic- Feberuary 25

Steps to download admit card:

– Go to the official Delhi Metro website (delhimetrorail.com)

– Click on “Career” on the main menu.

– Scroll down to “DMRC / OM / HR / I / 2016” and click on “Download admit card for…”

– Fill in the fields with your registration no and date of birth. Click Login.

– Download the admit card. Take a print out of the same for further reference

