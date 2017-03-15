Delhi Police recruitment 2017: PEMT exam dates changed, check here

Delhi Police recruitment 2017: There are 4669 posts available for aspiring candidates. Delhi Police recruitment 2017: There are 4669 posts available for aspiring candidates.

Delhi Police recruitment 2017: The Delhi Police has released a notification regarding the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PEMT) 2017. The exam dates for the recruitment of male and female executive constables have been changed.

The exams have been postponed by more than two weeks “due to administrative reasons” according to the release by the Delhi Police. There are 4669 posts available for aspiring candidates. The admit cards for the exam are available on the official website for Delhi and Haryana candidates. Candidates from other states will have to wait for a release by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The exam will be conducted region-wise and candidates who qualify will have to appear for a computer-based written exam. The written exam will have questions on reasoning, general knowledge, current affairs and numeric ability.

Dates:

The exam to be held on March 18 will now be held on April 3, 2017.

The exam to be held on March 20 will now be held on April 5, 2017.

The exam to be held on March 21 will now be held on April 6, 2017.

The exam to be held on March 22 will now be held on April 7, 2017.

