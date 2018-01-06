Delhi University (DU) recruitment: Search on for Assistants, Librarians and other posts, apply at cvs.edu.in

Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies is looking for Librarians, Officers and Assistants. Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies is looking for Librarians, Officers and Assistants.

DU recruitment: The Delhi University (DU) has released a notification for recruitment to various non-teaching posts of College of Vocational Studies. Interested, eligible candidates are required to apply at the official website – cvs.edu.in before January 29. The registration begins from January 13.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 18

Designation

Librarian: 1

Section Officer (A/c): 1

Senior Personal Assistant (deputation only): 1

Senior Technical Assistant: 1

Professional Assistant: 1

Senior Assistant: 1

Semi Professional Assistant: 1

Assistant: 2

Junior Assistant cum Typist: 6

MTS (Library): 2

MTS (Computer): 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Librarian: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in library science and information science/documentation science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and a consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerisation. They should have qualified in the national level test conducted for the purpose by the UGC or any other agency approved by the UGC.

Section Officer: Aspirants should be graduates with minimum 50 per cent marks or post graduates with minimum 50 per cent marks, and should be holding diploma/certificate of minimum 6 months duration in computer application/office management/secretarial practice/financial management/accounts or equivalent discipline

or

Graduate degree with minimum 50 per cent marks in computer application/office management/secretarial practice /financial management/accounts or equivalent discipline from a recognised university.

Minimum 6 years of administrative experience is a must.

Senior Personal Assistant: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university along with relevant experience.

Senior Technical Assistant: Aspirants should have pursued MCA or MSc (computer science/IT) from a recognised university/institute with one year experience or BTech/BE (computer science/information technology/ ECE) or equivalent degree with one year experience in relevant area.

Professional Assistant (Library): Aspirants should have pursued MLib Sc/ MLISc or equivalent with 50 per cent marks

or

Should be holding master’s degree in arts/science/commerce or any other discipline with 50 per cent and BLib Sc/

BLISc with 50 per cent marks.

Senior Assistant: Aspirants should be graduates with minimum 50 per cent marks or post graduates with minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognised university in any discipline with working knowledge of computers, and diploma/certificate of minimum 6 months duration in computer application/office management/secretarial practice/financial management/accounts or equivalent discipline

or

Graduates with minimum 50 per cent marks in computer application/office management/secretarial practice/ financial management/accounts or equivalent discipline from a recognised university.

Semi Professional Assistant (Library): Aspirants should be graduates in arts/science/commerce or any other discipline or any other higher qualification with 50 per cent marks. They should have pursued BLib Sc/BLISc with 50 per cent marks.

Assistant: Aspirants should be graduate from a recognised university in any discipline with working knowledge of

computers and should possess diploma/certificate of minimum 6 months duration in computer application/office management/secretarial practice/financial management/accounts or equivalent discipline

or

Graduates in computer application/office management/secretarial practice/financial management/accounts or equivalent discipline from a recognised university

Junior Assistant: Aspirants should be holding a senior secondary school certificate (+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognised board/university/institution with at least 50 per cent marks or should be graduates from a recognised university. They should possess diploma/certificate of minimum 6 months duration in computer application/office management/secretarial practice/financial management/accounts or equivalent discipline

or

Graduation degree in computer application/office management/secretarial practice/financial management/accounts or equivalent discipline from a recognised university.

They should also be having a typing speed of 40 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi typewriting through computers.

Library Attendant (MTS): Aspirants should have passed class 10 or equivalent examination from any state education board or government recognised institution. They should be holding a certificate in library science/library and information science from a recognised institution.

Computer Attendant (MTS): Aspirants should have passed class 10 or equivalent examination from any state education board or government recognised institution. They should be holding a certificate in computer science/application from a recognised institution.

Pay scale

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of a written examination.

How to apply

Aspirants can apply both online and offline.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd